Secret (SIE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,013.46

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $2,013.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00113227 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00198219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00043856 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053090 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0071503 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,092.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

