SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

