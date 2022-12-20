SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
