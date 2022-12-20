Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $49.98 million and $354,857.77 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00214434 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $438,197.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

