Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 266250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

See Also

