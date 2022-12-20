SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,148.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.97) to GBX 960 ($11.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.97) to GBX 900 ($10.93) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGXF opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

