Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Decreases By 12.6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Angi Trading Down 5.1 %

Angi stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

