Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 10.1%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Aterian has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

