Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.16 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

