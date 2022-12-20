Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Simplify Health Care ETF comprises 1.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.12% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PINK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 89,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

