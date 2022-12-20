Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

