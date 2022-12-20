Solitude Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

