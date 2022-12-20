S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $481.44.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

