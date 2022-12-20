SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.