SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 9.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.