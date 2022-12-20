SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $434.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

