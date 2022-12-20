SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Corsicana & Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,628. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $439.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.