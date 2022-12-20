Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

