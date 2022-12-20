Square Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Square Token has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $51.59 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $24.94 or 0.00147289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.60 or 0.05244740 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00498706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.79 or 0.29548565 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.71711724 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,016,541.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

