Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.68 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $27.89 or 0.00165106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.71711724 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,016,541.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

