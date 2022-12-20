Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

