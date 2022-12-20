Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

