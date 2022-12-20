Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 203,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 100,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NIKE by 73.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 243,207 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 37,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

