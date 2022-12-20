StockNews.com Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. 407,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The company has a market cap of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

About Benefitfocus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 302,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

