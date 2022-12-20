StockNews.com Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. 407,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The company has a market cap of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 302,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

