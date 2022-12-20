StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVAUF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SVAUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
