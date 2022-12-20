StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $2.59 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.
About StormX
StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
