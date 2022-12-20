STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.96 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. STP has a market cap of $48.96 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00225949 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02662323 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,565,158.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

