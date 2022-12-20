Suma Krishnan Sells 10,527 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Suma Krishnan sold 4 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $320.04.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. 120,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.