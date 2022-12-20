Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 34,354 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.