Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.