Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

