Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

