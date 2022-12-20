Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $402.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

