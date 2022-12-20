Suncoast Equity Management Sells 10,023 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 61,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

