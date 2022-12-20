Surge Energy Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

ZPTAF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZPTAF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

