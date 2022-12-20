Synapse Price Down 23.7% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $84.84 million and $581,914.12 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05281372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.86 or 0.29486855 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

