T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

