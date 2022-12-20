Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 54,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,167,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $630.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 483,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 295.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
