Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 54,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,167,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $630.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 483,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 295.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

