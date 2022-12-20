Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 0.5%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.98 ($13.81) and last traded at €13.02 ($13.85). 34,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.08 ($13.91).

Takkt Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $854.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

