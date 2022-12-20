Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 109,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

