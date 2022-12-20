TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $6.88 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

