TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 2,197,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

