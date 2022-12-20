Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 8% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 4,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 114,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

