Tenset 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $129,249.50 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Tenset has a market cap of $131.87 million and $129,249.50 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.77 or 0.05015469 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00497569 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.64 or 0.29482160 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,499,288 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

