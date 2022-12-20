Terra Classic Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $802.57 million and approximately $71.14 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007723 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025994 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007592 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,527,043,925 coins and its circulating supply is 5,982,610,062,408 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
