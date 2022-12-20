TerraClassicUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.44 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $193.42 million and $9.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069939 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052911 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021561 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000217 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,867,547 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,085,433 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
