Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.