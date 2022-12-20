The Debt Box (DEBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $2.20 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $15.10 or 0.00089365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $879.09 or 0.05212860 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.34 or 0.29508914 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

