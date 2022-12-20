The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $231.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.