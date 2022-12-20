The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

