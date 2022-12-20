The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Announces GBX 7.25 Dividend

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 761.69 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 649 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £974.22 million and a P/E ratio of 619.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 750.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 746.02.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

