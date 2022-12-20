The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Announces GBX 7.25 Dividend

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 761.69 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 649 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £974.22 million and a P/E ratio of 619.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 750.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 746.02.
About Law Debenture
